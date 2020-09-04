Tesla’s P/E ratio is more than 1000, and much of its stratospheric share price is betting on future increases.

One such bet was that Tesla would be included in the S&P 500, which would have forced a large number of S&P 500 tracking funds to purchase the shares and then lead to further share price highs.

Tesla has been working to meet the criteria, with 4 full profitable quarters and enough revenue, but it seems that in the most recent S&P 500 reshuffle, while 3 new companies were included, Tesla was not one of them.

Newly included companies include Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent while H&R Block, Coty, and Kohl left the index. Tesla’s share price was down 6% in after-hours trade on the news.

While it seems a bit odd for Etsy to be included and not Tesla, its probably a bit scary to think your pension fund would be subject to Tesla’s volatile share price.

