The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU powers Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 Ultra, but how does it compare against Apple’s A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 and Google Tensor in the Pixel 6? Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 smartphone line this week, which includes the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. While all three are receiving a lot of attention, the last one is unquestionably the show-stopper, boasting top-of-the-line specs and unmatched functionality.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S-series device to include an integrated S Pen. The Galaxy S22-series, on the other hand, is not the first phone to enable an S Pen. That title goes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, both of which did not come with a built-in stylus, necessitating the purchase of a suitable S Pen to work with these smartphones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra outperforms them in every way, not just stylus support.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was put through its paces by Android Authority, who used a variety of benchmarking tools to see how it stacked up against Apple’s iPhone 13 and Google’s Pixel 6. As expected, the iPhone 13 Pro Max topped the Geekbench 5 CPU test, with a single-core score of 1,722 and a multi-core score of 4,768. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro Max were ranked second and third, respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra took fourth place with a single-core score of 1,220 and a multi-core score of 3,417.

The GPU is where the Galaxy S22 Ultra truly shines, with 3DMark (Wild Life) ratings indicating that it is approximately 3% quicker than the Apple A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro Max and a stunning 47.5% faster than the Google Tensor processor in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Galaxy S22 Ultra received 9,841 points in the 3D mark test, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Google Pixel 6 Pro received only 9,587 and 6,526 points, respectively. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Galaxy S22 Ultra outperformed the Google Tensor in the Pixel 6 by nearly 42% in AnTuTu testing.

The benchmark results indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be a chipset to be reckoned with, which is excellent news for a slew of other Android OEMs, including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola, and others, who plan to produce phones powered by the new SoC. On the other hand, synthetic benchmarks are not necessarily a reliable predictor of real-world performance. Whether it’s Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra or another, the real-world performance of a device will be determined more by software optimization and other things.