A BlackBerry-branded smartphone hasn’t been released in a few years. A new licensee had intended to deliver a model in 2021, but it never happened. The majority of current smartphones have a full-screen design and are operated by touching the screen. The physical buttons that used to be required for input controls on older phones have now been replaced by virtual ones. However, a small group still wishes for cellphones that have a physical keyboard.

BlackBerry was once a household name in the smartphone sector, with its products utilized by government leaders, business executives, and even students. The popularity of its phones and the distinctive QWERTY keyboard even inspired the design of phones from rivals such as Nokia, HTC, and Samsung. However, the BlackBerry smartphone brand has gradually faded in popularity over the years.

Onward Mobility stated its ambitions to release a new BlackBerry smartphone in 2020. The business based in the United States obtained the license to manufacture and sell BlackBerry devices and divulged a few crucial information about its initial handset. Support for 5G, a physical keyboard that differs from prior models, and Android were enough to resurrect the BlackBerry brand. According to an official blog post, the phone did not ship in 2021 due to “various delays,” but it now appears like the device may never see the light of day. According to a February 2022 CrackBerry post, Onward Mobility’s license has been canceled.

According to the CrackBerry post, BlackBerry CEO John Chen may have made the choice because he no longer wants the brand name to be connected with mobile phones. There has also been conjecture that the sale of the company’s historical mobile and messaging patents to Catapult IP, a Baltimore-based innovations firm, in late January 2022, may be related to the license loss.

Onward Mobility itself has not been open with information on the development of the phone and has almost remained silent since originally stating a handset was in development. The corporation has failed to confirm the future of the phone, and their last public comment was in January 2022, which indicated that the product was not dead. Based on these developments, the idea of a new BlackBerry smartphone arriving anytime soon appears highly doubtful, and it may be time to bid farewell to the brand that once commanded the phone market.