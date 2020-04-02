Apple’s iCloud-based password manager Keychain is set to get some improvements in the upcoming release of iOS14, according to 9to5Mac.

An early build of iOS14 shows that Keychain will get some password hygiene features, such as reminding you that you are re-using passwords on different sites.

It will also feature an as-yet-unreleased new method to save two-factor authentication passwords without needing SMS, email or other methods.

The improvements may cut into iPassword’s market, as the paid service would be competing against Apple’s free solution.

iOS14 should hit devices sometime in September 2020.