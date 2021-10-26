We recently reported on the confusion over the design of the new iPhone SE 3. If that confusion wasn’t enough, a new source claims that Apple has pushed the release of the iPhone SE 3 to 2024 and that the Cupertino tech giant is now planning to release a new low-cost phone called iPhone SE Plus next year.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the new iPhone SE Plus will feature the same 4.7-inch display as the iPhone 8. It’s said to be the first iPhone SE to have the 5G technology.

Young rejects the possibility of the iPhone SE 3 launching next year. On the bright side, he does say that the iPhone SE 3 will feature an LCD display between 5.7 and 6.1 inches, which is in line with what previous rumors suggested. However, Young has nothing to say on whether it’ll feature a design similar to the iPhone XR, now does he say anything about the chip the SE Plus will be based on. In other words, we don’t know much about the upcoming iPhone SE Plus at this point in time.

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone SE 3 would release in Spring 2021. But now that it’s reportedly been pushed to 2024, it’ll interesting to see whether the new SE Plus takes up its spot.

Meanwhile, we’ll know more about the new iPhone SE Plus as we move closer to 2022. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the latest leaks related to the iPhone SE Plus as and when they come to our knowledge.