Apple will reportedly launch its cheapest 5G iPhone yet in form of what could be called iPhone SE Plus. Now, according to CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants(DSCC) Ross Young, the new 5G iPhone SE will enter production in March with the official launch happening in late April or early May.

Young’s claim is kind of in line with what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in his “Power On” newsletter—that Apple will hold a virtual event either in March or April to launch a couple of new devices, including a new iPhone SE, new 27-inch iMac, and high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Young earlier claimed that the third-generation iPhone SE Plus will feature the exact same design as the 2020 iPhone SE. What the next-generation iPhone SE model will offer is a spec bump, which includes a 5G, A15 Bionic chip, much like the iPhone 13 models. And that’s pretty much everything that’s new in the next-generation 5G iPhone SE.

Although we’re not hearing all this from the horse’s mouth, Young is very accurate in whatever he claims. We’ll see whether he’s proven right this time too.

Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts about the new iPhone SE Plus down in the comments.