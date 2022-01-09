Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his “Power On” newsletter, has said that Apple will hold a virtual event either in March or April to launch a couple of new devices, including a new iPhone SE, new 27-inch iMac, and high-end Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

This won’t be the first time Apple will announce new products in the March-April timeframe. Back in 2020, the company launched the second-generation iPhone SE in April, though the company had to announce it via a press release because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There won’t be any exception this year either as there is a threat of a new COVID wave looming.

Mark Gurman has also claimed that the Apple WWDC event will also be online-only. The newsletter also offers some interesting details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. With regard to rumors claiming that Apple might use a body temperature sensor in the wearable, the newsletter says, “chatter about it has slowed down recently.” In other words, there is uncertainty over whether Apple will add the sensor to its next-generation flagship wearable.

Mark Gurman, in his newsletter, doesn’t talk much about the key features of these new devices, but thanks to previous leaks, we already know quite a lot about them. However, it appears that there is some confusion over the official name of the new iPhone SE—rumor has it that Apple might call it iPhone SE Plus instead of iPhone SE 3.

Talking about the new iPhone SE, rumor has it that it features the same design as the iPhone SE 2020 model and offers a major spec bump over the 2020 model and 5G connectivity. You can know more about it here.

via Macrumors