Apple is currently working on a third-generation iPhone SE, and if a report published by DigiTimes is to be believed, Apple is eyeing the first half of the 2022 launch of the iPhone SE 3, two years after the launch of its second-generation iPhone SE.

DigiTimes’ report corroborates what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed last month — that Apple’s A14 Bionic-powered new iPhone SE is all set to launch on the first of 2021. The Apple analyst also claimed that the iPhone SE 3 would be the first entry-level iPhone to have 5G capabilities.

Currently, we don’t know much about the upcoming iPhone SE, but there is a strong possibility that it’ll feature a 4.7-inch screen, just like its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2. The third-generation iPhone SE is also very likely to retain the Touch ID sensor and the Home Button.

That said, Apple is reportedly planning to replace the notch design with the punch-hole camera design in the fourth-generation iPhone SE. In other words, the iPhone SE 4 won’t be a copycat of its predecessor when it comes to design.

Coming back to iPhone SE 3, it’ll be the cheapest 5G iPhone in the market when it launches. And while we don’t have any information about the pricing just yet, we’re expecting the price of the iPhone SE 3 to be slightly higher than its predecessor because of the addition of 5G.

If you’re currently using the iPhone SE 2., what new features would you like to see in the upcoming iPhone SE? Hit the comments section and let us know about your wish list.

via Macrumors