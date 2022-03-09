During last night’s “Peek Performance” Apple Event, the titular tech giant unveiled their latest more affordable iPhone, which can be yours for just $429.

Fitted with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone SE 3, known officially as just the iPhone SE (2022), packs a serious amount of performance into the body ageing iPhone 8 which the budget line continues to use. Similarly to the iPhone 13, which the SE 3 pinches its processor from, the iPhone SE (2022) also features 5G connectivity if that under deployed technology is a must for you.

Unfortunately for prospective users who were looking for more of an upgrade from Apple’s latest phone, you’re out of luck, as alongside the body, the screen and the camera setup are both being reused from 2020’s iPhone SE. This means that you’ll only be getting a 4.7-inch display LCD display with a resolution of 750 x 1334.

Despite the lack of all-around improvements, in our eyes, Apple has done just enough to the iPhone SE 3 to make it worthwhile if you’re looking to keep up with the iPhone 13’s performance on a budget, so long as you don’t mind the surprisingly limited colour options.

Apple’s iPhone SE 3 goes on sale next week on the 18th of March 2022, with preorders opening a week prior on March 11th. Depending on how much storage you want, the latest budget iPhone can cost up to $579, which opens the device up to some fierce competition from the 5G Android market.