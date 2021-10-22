We enjoy the luxury of getting all details about yet-to-be-launched smartphones before their official launch, thanks to the leaks. But oftentimes we hear contradictory leaks, and this is when things get a bit messy. This is exactly what’s happening with the leaks related to iPhone SE 3.

We have been hearing rumors of the third-generation iPhone adopting the same design as its predecessor for quite some time now. However, a new Chinese source rejects the rumors and claims that the new iPhone SE 3 will adopt the design of the iPhone XR. This also means the SE 3 will get rid of the Touch ID Home Button, instead, it’ll have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is not new for Android users. The source says that there’s a possibility that the new generation iPhone SE 3 will have a Face ID alongside the side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Moreover, the source gives us other key details about the upcoming iPhone. It says the iPhone SE 3 will be based on Apple’s A15 chip. It’s also expected to be the first SE model to have support for 5G and the last iPhone to feature an LCD screen. The base model of the iPhone is said to offer 64 GB of storage and to be priced at 3299 yuan, which roughly translates to $515.

In one of our previous reports, we said that the new generation iPhone SE 3 would enter mass production sometime in December with shipping starting from Spring 2022. The new source collaborates the Spring 2022 launch date for the SE 3. However, the ongoing global chip shortage may play spoilsport leading to a delay in production, which, in turn, will force Apple to delay the official launch date.

Do you own an iPhone SE? If yes., what improvements do you want to see in the third-generation model? Let us know down in the comments.

via Appleinsider