According to the Japanese Apple blog Macotakara, the third generation iPhone SE will share a lot of similarities with its predecessor when it comes to design. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 will reportedly use iPhone SE 2’s 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID Home Button (via 9to5mac).

Rejecting the rumors of the iPhone SE 3 getting a design refresh, the Macotakara report says that Apple will introduce some new features to the upcoming entry-level iPhone. Some noteworthy changes inside the smartphone will include the addition of 5G and the latest A15 chip. It is also worth noting that the third-generation iPhone will be the first low-cost model to get benefit from the 5G technology.

Back in July, we reported that the iPhone SE 3 might use the same 4.7-inch LCD display as its predecessor. Now with Macokarta’s report corroborating the same story, we just got another source saying basically the same thing. That said, Apple may surprise the leakers once again and may as well introduce a design refresh to the SE 3(remember what happened to all those leaks related to Apple Watch Series 7?).

Besides making claims about the design and features of the iPhone SE 3, the report also says that the new generation iPhone SE 3 will enter mass production sometime in December and will start shipping to customers in Spring 2022. However, the ongoing global chip shortage may play spoilsport leading to a delay in production, which, in turn, will force Apple to delay the official release.

The Japanese blog, however, doesn’t say anything about whether Apple will retain the same notch design as the iPhone SE 2, but rumor has it that the Cupertino tech giant will keep it unchanged. On the bright side, however, iPhone SE 3 successor will reportedly replace the notch with the punch-hole camera design. Again, all these are nothing more than rumors, so you should take them with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest developments about the upcoming iPhone SE 3, so stay tuned.