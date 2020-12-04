At WWDC 2020 Apple announced that it would allow developers to let users buy in-app purchases which can be shared with up to 6 family members.

iOS developers are now reporting that that feature is now available on Apple’s developer dashboard.

…and for regular IAPs, on the right. Not sure if this only appeared recently, or with acceptance of the new developer agreement, because I had looked for it before and didn't find it (and apols if someone else has said already about this and I missed it) pic.twitter.com/PmiR2oeODB — Steve Harris (@steveharris) December 3, 2020

The feature is enabled by default but excludes “consumables” such as in-app currencies. The feature was announced as part of iOS 14, and it is not clear of older versions of iOS will support it.

The feature will allow developers to offer additional options for consumers and help justify selling more expensive digital items.

via Winfuture