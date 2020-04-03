Ethical hacker Ryan Pickren has found as many as seven zero-day vulnerabilities in the Safari browser. Just by using three of these zero-day vulnerabilities, the ethical hacker has managed to successfully hack the iPhone camera or any iOS or macOS camera for that matter, according to a report published by Forbes.

That effort that Ryan Pickren put to find those zero-day vulnerabilities help him earn a whopping $75,000 from Apple as the company had promised to the reward those who manage report security issues by following the guidelines mentioned in Apple’s bug bounty program.

Pickren notified Apple about the vulnerabilities in mid-December last year and Apple was fairly quick to validate all the seven bugs and issued a fix for the three annoying camera bugs by updating the Safari web browser to version 13.0.5 a few weeks later. That’s right, the doesn’t exist anymore and that means if you’re an iPhone user, you’ve no reason to worry.

“The new bounty program is absolutely going to help secure products and protect customers. I’m really excited that Apple embraced the help of the security research community,” Pickren told Forbes.