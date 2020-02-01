During Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the Coronavirus situation in China might affect Apple’s operations. Since some suppliers are from Wuhan region, Apple began working on mitigation plans to make up any expected production loss. Today, Mingfeng Guo, an analyst at Tianfeng Securities, released a report which reinforces this statement. In this, Guo stated that Apple’s supply chain will face uncertainties and potential risks if the epidemic isn’t resolved by March.

Apple’s largest foundry, however, denies all of the above. Apple requested 80 million iPhones from suppliers for the first half of the year- 15 million units of which being the iPhone “9”. Foxconn believes that the Coronavirus will not halt production of the iPhone “9”, thanks to the company’s “backup plan”.

The manufacturing company stresses that Apple has taken protective measures to ensure that production continues; adding that all manufacturing obligations will still be fulfiled.

The iPhone “9” will be the affordable variant of Apple’s range of smartphones, likely called the iPhone SE2. Closely resembling the iPhone 8, the device will have a 4.7″ display, thick bezels and a Touch ID/ Home button. In the new model, the company included a powerful Apple Bionic A13 chip- the same processor used in the latest iPhone 11 series.

It will also feature 3GB LPDDR4X RAM allowing all the latest apps to run comfortably in this low-cost device. There will be 64GB and 128GB storage options. Like the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE2 is expected to be priced at $399.

Source: Gizchina