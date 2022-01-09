We have been hearing for a while now that Apple will finally get rid of the notch in the iPhone 14 and replace it with a cut-out selfie camera.

Now the leaker, ShrimpApplePro, has released a picture of what is purported to be an iPhone 14 screen panel.

iPhone 2022 will likely to have this design. Camera on the right. FaceID system on the left. This one is view from behind. LTPO

Two type they are testing: 6,1” and a 6,7”

FaceID.if they can put it under screen, they would wait to put camera down too instead of leave one up (3) pic.twitter.com/ov5XjKXF8C — ShrimpApplePro ? (@VNchocoTaco) September 9, 2021

I am sure our readers will agree that looks pretty horrendous, but reportedly it is not quite that bad, as the IR dot projector (the round hole) will be hidden under an active screen and not really visible. Reportedly the new selfie camera will have a wider angle lens for better group shots.

This has been mocked up by DylanMcD8 below:

Unfortunately having done all that work, these handsets with the under-screen faceID will not have touchID, with the leaked panel not having any attachment for such a module.

The leakers however suggest some models (presumably the cheaper ones) will have under-screen touchID.

It’s worth noting that the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to feature the notch, much like the iPhone 13. In other words, in the case of non-Pro models, housing the Face ID hardware will be the notch.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing rumors of Apple ditching the notch in iPhone 14 Pro models. Both Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed that the Pro models won’t have the notch(via Macrumors). Neither of them, however, went into details about what will replace the notch. However, display industry consultant, Ross Young previously claimed that the Pro models will have the Face ID under the display.

If you’re using an iPhone., do you prefer the notch over a punch hole or pill-shaped camera cut out? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.

via PhoneArena