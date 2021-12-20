Earlier this year we heard that Apple may be planning to replace the notch with the now industry-standard punch hole front-facing camera in the iPhone 14.

Then analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would replace the notch, introduced in 2017, in 2022, with the much more common and less intrusive punch-hole camera, enhanced with an auto-focus camera sensor.

Now the rumours have been revived, with Business Korea gossiping that a number of companies were vying to supply the new screens to Apple.

First amongst them is Samsung, who already supply all of Apple’s OLED screens, but LG is a close second. Apparently least likely to win the contract is BOE, who’s OLED screens are reportedly inferior.

According to earlier rumours, not all models will receive the improved screen, with presumably the older, cheaper, and less desirable models still being stuck with the notch. How many models have the upgraded screen and how many the old screen will reportedly depend on how many screens Samsung and other companies can supply.

via BGR