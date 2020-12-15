Rumors were rife that Apple will add high refresh rate displays to its iPhone 12 lineup, but as we all know, that didn’t turn out to be true. The primary reason for Apple not including a high refresh rate screen to its iPhone 12 lineup was battery life concerns. Nevertheless, Apple will reportedly add a display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz to its next iPhone series. To mitigate the impact that high refresh rate displays have on battery life, Apple is said to adopt LTPO technology, which can reduce the power consumption of OLED displays by up to 20 percent.

However, it’s not clear whether or not all the models in iPhone 13 will feature 120Hz LTPO displays. Meanwhile, Apple could add this feature to the high-end models, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or whatever the company ends up calling them.

According to a report published by the Korean news outlet, The Elec, Samsung will supply the majority of OLED panels needed for the iPhone 13, while LG and BOE will provide a small portion of panels. The report also claims that the next iPhone series will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature that flagship Android phones have for years. It’s worth mentioning, however, that Apple is also expected to use FaceID along with TouchID in iPhone 13.

Apple’s iPhone 13 is expected to launch in fall 2021.