We have heard earlier that Apple will be trimming the iPhone 13’s notch this year, and now new pictures posted by reliable leaker Ice Universe has given us our first look at the iPhone 13 and its much smaller notch.

Gallery

The images appear to be from a company making screen protectors, and it is unclear if the device rendered also accurately reflects the design of the iPhone 13, which would then look very similar to the iPhone 12.

What is clear however is that the notch is now much narrower than before, taking up much less horizontal space in the status area. This is best illustrated in this picture, also leaked today, of a screen component.

The iPhone 13 notch appears equally deep, but around 1/3 less wide than the older device. Apple appears to have achieved this by moving the speaker to the edge of the steel frame.

Besides a smaller notch, the iPhone 13 is also expected to offer a 120 Hz screen, in-display fingerprint reader, upgraded cameras and the new A15 Bionic chipset. Prospective buyers should bear in mind however that the iPhone 14 is expected to get rid of the notch completely.