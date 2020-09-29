We have earlier heard the much delayed iPhone 12 will be launched at an Apple event on the 13th October 2020, and now reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser has added some colour to the news.

He reports that iPhone 12 units will be shipping to distributors starting the 5th October, consisting of iPhone 12 5.4 units (64/128/256) and iPhone 12 6.1 units (64/128/256.)

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

The news suggests that some units will be available day and date or very soon after the official launch of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple is expected to announce two high-end iPhones, the iPhone Pro Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and also two lower-price models, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. Due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only available with the larger 6.7-inch device.

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will have come with several improvements. A recent leak revealed that FaceID will work over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode.