The iPhone 12 is reportedly delayed, but that has not stopped the leaks from flowing.

We earlier had leaks regarding the 120 Hz screen, and today we have news on the 5G capabilities of the handset range.

FastCompany today finally confirmed that all of the handsets in the range will support 5G. They however also revealed that not all of the devices will be created equal.

While all of the handsets will support the slower (and longer range) Sub-6 type of 5G service only the largest and most expensive device, likely the iPhone 12 Pro Max, will support the much faster and short-range millimetre-wave version of 5G.

Apple is expected to announce two high-end iPhones, the Pro Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and also two lower-price models, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

Due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only accessible with the larger 6.7-inch device.

The technology is also not expected to be available worldwide, with FastCompany’s industry sources telling them millimetre-wave will only being available in the U.S., Korea, and Japan.

The differences in speed are quite stark between the two, with Sub-6 5G s being more like fast LTE, while millimetre-wave offering speeds of up to 1 gigabit/sec.

Other specs leaked earlier is that the iPhone 12 Pro Max may or may not have a 6.7 inch 120 Hz screen, will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to have a large 2788×1286 OLED screen and will support 20W fast charging and also wireless fast charging but that you will have to purchase the charger separately.

It is not clear when the 2020 iPhone is launching, but most pundits expect it will launch before November 2020.