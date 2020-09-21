It’s long been known that Apple will announce two high-end iPhones, the iPhone Pro Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and also two lower-price models, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.

Today reliable iOS leaker l0vetodream revealed what the smallest iPhone 12 will be called.

12mini

12

12 Pro

12 Pro Max — ????? (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will have come with several improvements. A recent leak revealed that FaceID will work over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode. All the handsets are expected to feature 5G, but due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only available with the larger 6.7-inch device. The 5.4 inch iPhone 12 mini is expected to feature a smaller notch and an AMOLED screen.

This year’s iPhone 12 has been delayed, and is expected to be announced only in October.

via 9to5Mac