Apple’s iOS 14 code has been a gold mine in terms of leaks surrounding the upcoming hardware from the company. The code has confirmed the new iPhones, new multitasking for iPhones, a Surface headphone competitor from Apple and more.

It looks like the leaks don’t end here as the folks over at 9to5Mac uncovered a piece of code that confirms the existence of ToF sensor on iPhone 12 Pro. ToF or Time of Flight is used to generate 3D models of the environment. The sensor works on the principle of measuring the time taken by a light signal to bounce off an intended subject. Huawei and Samsung both already have smartphones with Time of Flight sensor and if true, iPhone 12 will be the company’s first smartphone to have a ToF sensor.

Moreover, iPhone 12 is expected to launch with triple camera setup and ToF would be a great addition to the setup. Some rumours also suggest that the company is working on a new augmented reality application for iOS 14 which would explain the ToF sensor on iPhones. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the end of the year to see what Apple has in stock for us. The company is expected to announce new iOS 14 features at WWDC 2020 in June of 2020.