We’ve been hearing rumors of Apple finally joining the 120Hz-display bandwagon for quite a while now. Last month, reliable tipster Ice Universe also corroborated the same story saying that if all goes well, the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max model will feature a display that has a 120Hz screen refresh rate. But now, we’re hearing a different story and this too is coming from a very reliable tipster.

According to Founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, none of the models in the iPhone 12 lineup will feature a display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Sources also told Young that Apple is planning to release 120Hz display iPhone next year that is 2021.

The Founder and CEO of DSCC also shared a list of smartphones that could be equipped with a 120Hz display. You can see the list below.

We currently don’t know which source to believe as both Ross Young and Ice Universe have exceptional track record at revealing the correct information about soon-to-be-released smartphones. It’s also quite rare to see that two reliable tipsters are giving contradictory information about a product. And that leaves us no choice but to wait for the official iPhone 12 launch, where Apple will be talking about all the exciting features in the smartphone.

According to previous leaks, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI. The iPhone 12 lineup will be equipped with Apple’s 5 nm-based A14 processor.