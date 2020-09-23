The iPhone 12 is massively delayed, with Apple holding two events this fall without releasing the device.

Now a new rumour suggests the wait is nearly over, with the new series of handsets expected to launch in 3 weeks.

The date has been suggested by two sources. One is reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who said weeks ago it would be the week of the 12th October, while AppleInsider says a carrier source told them it would be the 13th October 2020, which is a Tuesday, Apple’s traditional launch day.

Apple is expected to announce two high-end iPhones, the iPhone Pro Max and a 6.1-inch iPhone Pro, and also two lower-price models, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. Due to millimetre-wave 5G requiring a larger antenna and more power, it will only available with the larger 6.7-inch device.

The upcoming iPhone 12 series will have come with several improvements. A recent leak revealed that FaceID will work over a wider range of angles, even with the device flat on a desk and that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode.

via BGR