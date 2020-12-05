iPhone 12 users are reporting a strange wireless charging issue which is interfering with their ability to wirelessly charge their handset.

The issue, which appears to only affect 3rd party Qi chargers, is described as below:

When the phone arrived, it charged happily on all three of my Choetech chargers. On Saturday, I realized it hadn’t charged overnight, and now wasn’t interested in charging on that stand. It still charged on the other two. Later in the day, it stopped charging on a second one. Then when I tried the third, it had stopped charging on that too! I tried all three with and without the case, without any difference. So now it doesn’t wirelessly charge at all on any of my chargers. Subsequent Googling revealed that I wasn’t alone in this experience, and that it applied to a wide variety of charging pads and stands. Restarting the phone solves the problem for a while, but it always returns within a day or two. I initially thought that an iOS beta update had cured it, but I was wrong: the problem took a little longer to reappear, but then it was back to regular restarts.

Reportedly hundreds of iPhone 12 users are complaining of the same issue, with Apple support staff saying they are looking into the issue:

Reader: What is the issue with the iPhone 12 Pro Max charging? One day it will charge wirelessly ok, the next day it won’t. After hard reboot, it will charge. On your Apple forums, 700 people have same issue. Apple: Ok, I do understand your concern We are working on this and it will be resolved in upcoming days. Reader: So Apple knows that this is an issue? Apple: Yes we have been going through the issues which customers are facing […] It will be resolved soon.

Hopefully, Apple will fix the issue soon, but cynics are already suggesting the company would profit pretty nicely if users were forced to purchase Apple’s own proprietary MagSafe charger.

via 9to5Mac