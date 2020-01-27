iPhone 12 gets rendered by Concept Creator in stunning video

The iPhone 12 is at least half a year away, but much of the design has already leaked, with the handset rumoured to resemble the iconic metal-band iPhone 4 and 5.

Now renowned graphic artist Jermaine Smit AKA Concept Creator has put pen to virtual paper to create a realistic render of what the final handset will look like.

Apple is believed to be working on 5 models this year, including a 5G enabled range. The smallest will be the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch OLED screen with a dual camera, next two 6.1 inch handsets, one with dual cameras and another with triple camera with ToF sensors, and lastly a 6.7 inch monster with triple cameras with ToF sensors.

The new devices are expected to feature an aluminium metal frame and be about 10% thinner. Unfortunately, it does not look like Apple will be getting rid of the notch, but besides that, the device will be even closer to the all-screen ideal.

What do our readers think of the look? Let us know below.

Via LetsGoDigital.