iPhone 12 gets rendered by Concept Creator in stunning video

by Surur

 

The iPhone 12 is at least half a year away, but much of the design has already leaked, with the handset rumoured to resemble the iconic metal-band iPhone 4 and 5.

Now renowned graphic artist Jermaine Smit AKA Concept Creator has put pen to virtual paper to create a realistic render of what the final handset will look like.

Apple is believed to be working on 5 models this year, including a 5G enabled range.  The smallest will be the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch OLED screen with a dual camera, next two 6.1 inch handsets, one with dual cameras and another with triple camera with ToF sensors, and lastly a 6.7 inch monster with triple cameras with ToF sensors.

The new devices are expected to feature an aluminium metal frame and be about 10% thinner. Unfortunately, it does not look like Apple will be getting rid of the notch, but besides that, the device will be even closer to the all-screen ideal.

What do our readers think of the look? Let us know below.

Via LetsGoDigital.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments