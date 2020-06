Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series has been making headlines for a while now despite the fact that we’re still a few months away from its official launch. And as we approach the launch, we’re getting to know more and more about Apple’s next-gen iPhone 12 series.

We now have yet another leak that gives us key details about the display of the upcoming iPhone 12 series. According to a report published by ITHome, the upcoming iPhone 12 series will include four different models with various specifications — iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The display sizes of all these models won’t be identical to one another.

The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.

The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI.

Another interesting fact about the display of the iPhone 12 is that iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will use Samsung’s OLED panel, while the iPhone 12 Max will use display panel either from LG or from BOE.

The report also claims that the iPhone 12 series will have a full-screen design and have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, rumors of which have been doing the round for a while now. The iPhone 12 series will be equipped with Apple’s 5 nm-based A14 processor.

Apple is planning to launch its next-gen iPhone 12 series smartphones this fall. We’ll surely get to know more about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series as we get closer to the release date.

via Gizmochina