Microsoft yesterday released a new update for Office for iOS Insiders. This version 2.48 (21033000) brings fixes to a lot of the Print and PDF creation issues you may have previously experienced. But beyond that, the update includes no changes. Find the full list of features below.

Changelog

Word Print updates The Word app has been updated with fixes to a lot of the Print and PDF creation issues you may have previously experienced.

If you are an Insider, you can download the latest Office app updates on your iOS device and try out these new improvements.