Microsoft Office for iOS is getting a couple of new features with the latest Office Insider Preview update. The latest Office Insider update carries version number 2.61 (22042503) and brings two important new features for Word and Office Mobile.

The latest Office update allows iOS users to listen to documents when the device’s screen is locked. Tap Review and then tap Read Aloud or the Read Aloud icon ( ) in the overflow menu to listen to documents.

Moreover, all those PDFs in Outlook will appear on your Shared tab in Office Mobile. To view your PDFs, you need to open Office Mobile on your iOS device and tap on Shared with Me. This feature is already available for Windows users.

All these features that you just read about will also be available for the general public later. However, we cannot tell when they will be available. But they should not take a long time to arrive for the Office stable users since Office Insiders are testing them.

Microsoft recently added several useful features to iOS Office, including File Cards, text prediction, and the ability to customize your fields quickly in Excel. Microsoft also introduced editing in OneDrive.

Meanwhile, if you're an Insider, you can install the latest Office update on your iOS device to try these new features.