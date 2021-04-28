The latest iOS 14.5 update has launched with a few extra unexpected features such as controller pairing for Xbox controllers and the PlayStation 5 DualSense.

Despite not appearing on the press release for the update, Xbox controllers and the PlayStation 5 DualSense are now natively supported through a simple Bluetooth connection.

With Microsoft recently announcing the limited beta for Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is available on Edge, Google Chrome, and Safari, this update has perfectly coincided to let those lucky enough to be invited enjoy mobile gaming without the need for any wires or tedious connecting workarounds.

Once you have iOS 14.5 installed, all you need to do is hold down the pair button on your Xbox Controller, as you would usually do, and it should appear within your iPhones Bluetooth settings for you to easily connect to.

For PlayStation, you’ll just need to hold down the Share and PlayStation buttons together until the touch bar light starts flashing. Once it does, it should be visible in the same Bluetooth settings location.