According to a report by Windows Central, the developer of the Hitman Series IO Interactive, is working on an Xbox exclusive fantasy RPG.

According to the report, the project is currently titled “Project Dragon” and is in the early stages of development.

After recently speaking with Gamesindustry.biz and revealing that they’re actively working on something “which is a bit different” we now have an idea of what that might be.

In accordance with the information Windows Central has received, it looks like new hires for IO Interactive’s Sweedish studio are for a new department titled “Dragon” who are working on an “unannounced AAA project” as a job listing states.

With various listings for live multiplayer positions, this further corroborates what Windows Central has been told, saying “we’ve heard that this Dragon project is a connected-world RPG, set in an entirely new universe.”

With little more known about the title than this brief snippet of information, it’s best to keep some scepticism about you until we receive proper confirmation or an announcement from IO Interactive or Xbox themselves.