Intel’s first discrete GPU for PCs will be released this year

At Architecture Day 2020, Intel today confirmed that its first Xe-based discrete GPU, code-named DG1 will be shipping in 2020. Intel revealed that production has already started. DG1 GPU is now available via Intel DevCloud for early access users.

Intel also announced the fourth microarchitecture of the Xe family. The new Xe-HPG optimized for gaming will come with many new graphics features including ray tracing support. Intel is planning to ship the Xe-HPG microarchitecture in 2021.

Intel today also revealed new features coming to Intel Graphics Command Center, read about it below.

Instant game tuning is a game-specific driver. Fixes and optimizations can be pushed to users faster than before and without a full driver download and install. It will only require a single opt-in from the user per game.

Game sharpening uses perceptual adaptive sharpening – a compute shader-based adaptive sharpening algorithm that boosts image clarity in games. This feature is particularly useful for titles that use resolution scaling to balance performance and image quality and is an opt-in feature within IGCC.

Source: Intel