Intel announces world’s fastest gaming processor featuring 10 cores and 20 threads

Intel today announced the new 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors. Intel claims that its flagship Core i9-10900K processor is the world’s fastest gaming processor. Intel Core i9-10900K comes with 10 cores, 20 threads, DDR4-2933 memory and a maximum of 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.
Key features of Intel Core S-series desktop processors:
- Intel Thermal Velocity Boost: Gamers and creators get an opportunistic and automatic boost across single-core and multicore workloads, with up to 5.3 GHz.
- Intel Hyperthreading Technology: Now across 10th Gen Intel Core i9 to i3 processors.
- Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking: Gain ultimate control when overclocking your processor and key system components with features enabled by new unlocked and overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core processors.
- Intel Ethernet Connection I225: Now available on the 10th Gen platform, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connector I225 delivers greater than two times the network speeds of 1GB Ethernet on existing cabling.
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201: Now integrated into 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) delivers responsive gameplay, nearly three times faster downloads and more reliable connections. Delivers best-in-class connectivity11 with the freedom and flexibility to game or create anywhere throughout the home or office.
Intel Core S-series desktop processors will be available worldwide from May.
Source: Intel
Comments