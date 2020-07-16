Intel has sent out invites for its September event where the company plans to announce “something big”. The company has been rumoured to launch it’s highly anticipated TigerLake CPUs.

Intel first showed TigerLake at CES 2020 where the company promised that the new processors will deliver “double digit performance games”, improved AI performance and better graphics. The 11th gen TigerLake CPUs will be built on Intel’s 10nm+ process for improved performance.

There’s no pricing information or spec list available at the moment but we expect Intel TigerLake to go head-to-head against AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs. However, AMD seems to have an advantage as it is built on the 7nm process compared to Intel’s 10nm+ process for TigerLake.

Via: TechRadar