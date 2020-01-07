Intel reveals Tiger Lake processors that will deliver massive gains over 10th Gen Intel Core processors

At CES 2020, Intel today previewed its upcoming mobile PC processors code-named “Tiger Lake.” Unlike the existing “Ice Lake” 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the Tiger Lake processors will be built on Intel’s 10nm+ process for improved performance. Intel even claims that Tiger Lake processors will deliver massive gains over the current 10th Gen Intel Core processors. In addition to the optimizations related to the CPU and AI accelerators, Tiger Lake processors will have discrete-level integrated graphics based on the upcoming Intel Xe graphics architecture.

Tiger Lake will deliver double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance and 4x the throughput of USB 3 with the new integrated Thunderbolt 4.

First laptops based on “Tiger Lake” processors are expected to ship this year.

Source: Intel