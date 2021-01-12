Intel announces four new processor families including its next-gen Alder Lake processors

At CES 2021, Intel announced four new processor families and highlighted that more than 500 new designs for laptops and desktops with Intel processors are coming to market in 2021. Read about the new processor families below.

11th Gen Intel Core vPro:

The new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors unveiled today are based on the world’s best business processor for thin-and-light laptops and, when combined with the new Intel Core vPro platform, offer:

Intel Hardware Shield, providing the world’s most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business 3 and the industry’s first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. It is also equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology, ground-breaking technology to help shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions.

Intel 10-nanometer (nm) SuperFin technology, delivering industry-leading performance, Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and the world's biggest Wi-Fi improvement in 20 years – with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) that enables up to six times faster uploads and downloads in the office and nearly three times faster speeds at home versus standard Wi-Fi 5.

Eight times better AI performance, enabling businesses new compute power to keep pace with the fast-changing software ecosystem, and up to 2.3 times faster creation and video editing compared to the previous generation.

New N-series processors for education:

Intel introduced new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors with an unmatched balance of performance, media and collaboration for education systems. The processors are designed on Intel’s 10nm architecture, delivering up to 35% better overall application performance and up to 78% better graphics performance gen on gen.

11th Gen Intel Core H-series Mobile Processors:

Intel launched a new line of 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming that extends the 11th Gen mobile family of products and pushes the limits of what’s possible for enthusiast-level gaming in laptops as thin as 16 millimeters. Led by the Intel® Core™ i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, these H35 processors are specifically targeted for ultraportable gaming. They feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive game play on the go.

Intel also announced an 8-core processor that will start shipping later this quarter. This platform is unique in the industry with features that would normally only be found in high-end desktop systems – including up to 5GHz, 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Intel® Killer™ Wi-fi 6E (Gig+).

Preview of Next-Generation “Rocket Lake” and “Alder Lake”:

Intel also demonstrated next-generation desktop technology for gamers and enthusiasts coming to market in 11th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series desktop processors (“Rocket Lake-S”). Featuring 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement for the highest frequency cores and headlined by the Intel Core i9-11900K, these processors will bring even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts at launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Additionally, Intel demonstrated “Alder Lake,” the next-generation processor that represents a significant breakthrough in x86 architecture and Intel’s most power-scalable system-on-chip. Due in second half of 2021, Alder Lake will combine high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores into a single product. Alder Lake will also be Intel’s first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin and will serve as the foundation for leadership desktop and mobile processors that deliver smarter, faster and more efficient real-world computing.

