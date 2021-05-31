Intel has launched two new Tiger Lake CPUs alongside a new 5G modem at this year’s Computex. The company’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs, named the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7, are designed to power thin-and-light laptops.

Intel i7-1195G7

Intel i7-1195G7 is a flagship processor that has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz and can go up to 5GHz maximum single-core speed, thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. Intel says this is the industry’s first 5GHz CPU for thin-and-light laptops and offers a 25% overall application performance advantage over the competition. Other features include four cores, eight threads, a 4.6GHz all-core turbo frequency, a 12 MB cache, 96 graphics execution units, up to a 2.7 higher frame rate than that of the competition, Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+), Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1.4GHz graphics frequency.

Intel i5-1155G7

The i5-1155G7 is a mid-range CPU that has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and can go up to 4.5GHz. According to Intel, laptop makers like Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI will use the mid-range CPU on their upcoming laptops, which are expected to come this summer. Just like the flagship processor, the mid-range i5 has four cores, eight threads. Additionally, it has a 4.3GHz all-core turbo frequency, an 8 MB cache, 80 graphics execution units, Intel® Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+), Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1.35GHz graphics frequency.

You can know more about Intel’s Computex 2021 announcements here.