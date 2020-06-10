Intel launches new Intel Lakefield processors to take on ARM chipsets

Intel today announced the launch of Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology. These new processors code-named “Lakefield” will allow Intel to better compete with Qualcomm Snapdragon ARM processors. The new Lakefield mobile processor combines a hybrid CPU with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology allowing OEMs to design new thin-and-light form factors.

These new processors are built on the latest 10nm process and Foveros advanced packaging technology, so it achieves a significant reduction in standby power, core area (12x12x1 mm) and package height when compared to previous generations of technology. Despite offering a 56% smaller package area for up to 47% smaller board size and extended battery life, these new processors come with full Windows 10 compatibility. The first Intel Core processors will deliver as low as 2.5mW of standby SoC power – an up to 91% reduction compared to Y-series processors. Thanks to native dual internal display pipes, these new processors are ideal for dual-screen devices.

Features of Intel Lakefield processors:

Smallest package size, enabled by Foveros: With Foveros 3D stacking technology, processors achieve a dramatic reduction in package area – now only a miniscule 12x12x1 mm, approximately the size of a dime – by stacking two logic dies and two layers of DRAM in three dimensions, also eliminating the need for external memory.

With Foveros 3D stacking technology, processors achieve a dramatic reduction in package area – now only a miniscule 12x12x1 mm, approximately the size of a dime – by stacking two logic dies and two layers of DRAM in three dimensions, also eliminating the need for external memory. Hardware-guided OS scheduling: Enabling real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, the hybrid CPU architecture helps deliver up to 24% better performance per SOC power and up to 12% faster single-threaded integer compute-intensive application performance.

Enabling real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to run the right apps on the right cores, the hybrid CPU architecture helps deliver up to 24% better performance per SOC power and up to 12% faster single-threaded integer compute-intensive application performance. More than 2x throughput on Intel UHD for AI-enhanced workloads 5 : Flexible GPU engine compute enables sustained, high-throughput inference applications – including AI-enhanced video stylization, analytics and image resolution upscaling.

Flexible GPU engine compute enables sustained, high-throughput inference applications – including AI-enhanced video stylization, analytics and image resolution upscaling. Up to 1.7x better graphics performance : Gen11 graphics delivers seamless media and content creation on the go – the biggest leap in graphics for Intel processor-based 7-watt systems. Convert video clips up to 54% faster, and with support for up to four external 4K displays, immerse in rich visuals for content creation and entertainment.

Gen11 graphics delivers seamless media and content creation on the go – the biggest leap in graphics for Intel processor-based 7-watt systems. Convert video clips up to 54% faster, and with support for up to four external 4K displays, immerse in rich visuals for content creation and entertainment. Gigabit connectivity: With support for Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Intel LTE solutions, experience seamless video conferencing and streaming online.

Two devices powered by these new processors are coming this year. Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel Lakefield processor (Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology) will cost 999 Euro in the UK and it will be available in June. At CES 2020, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC. The ThinkPad X1 Fold made of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber is powered by Intel Core Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology for great performance. It will be available later this year.

Source: Intel