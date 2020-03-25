Intel is the latest company to donate protective items to the healthcare workers who are in the front fighting the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The protective items like masks, gloves and other equipment will be sourced from the company’s emergency supplies reserve.

We will donate masks, gloves, face shields and other gear that we have sourced from our factory stock and emergency supplies, and we’ll continue to look for additional sources of personal protective equipment that we can source and donate as quickly as possible to meet our commitment of more than a million items. We are immensely grateful to the healthcare workers who are at the front lines of slowing this pandemic. – Todd Brady, director of Global Public Affairs for Intel

Intel also noted that the company made a $1 million donation to the International Red Cross in January to fight coronavirus. Intel is not the only company that’s working towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. Recently, Microsoft announced that its global supply chain team has secured much-needed supplies which included protective gear, thermometers and more. Apple and Facebook, on the other hand, have donated millions of masks to the healthcare workers in the US and Europe while Razer, Tesla and SpaceX converted their manufacturing assembly lines to produce surgical masks and ventilators respectively.