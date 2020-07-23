The renewed enthusiasm for the PC has boosted Intel’s quarterly earnings by 20%, but the company took the opportunity to deliver some rather bad news.

During their earnings, the company announced that it was delaying the introduction of 7nm processors another 6 months. The company had previously announced a 12-month delay, putting the company 18 months beyond its original target date, likely shipping in 2022.

There has been increasing signs of the market defecting from Intel, with Microsoft and Apple working to transition their desktops to ARM, while gamers are looking seriously at Intel’s Ryzen series.

Intel is, of course, shipping its 10nm chips, but they are still plagued by yield issues.

It remains to be seen if the industry will wait for the lumbering giant to catch up, or if the market will end up running away from Intel over the next few years.

