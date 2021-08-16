Intel’s upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products will be branded as Intel Arc



 

Intel Arc graphics

Intel today announced that its upcoming consumer high-performance graphics products will be sold under the new Intel Arc branding. The Arc brand will be applicable for hardware, software and services. The first-generation Arc product will be based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist (formerly known as DG2). Intel also revealed the code names of future generations under the Arc brand: Battlemage, Celestial and Druid.

  • Upcoming Intel Arc graphics products are based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, a convergence of Intel’s XLP, HP and HPC microarchitectures, that will deliver scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features.
  • Alchemist, the first generation of Intel Arc products, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and artificial intelligence-driven super sampling, and offer full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Source: Intel

