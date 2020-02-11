Intel and Vivo are the latest companies to pull out of MWC 2020 citing the Coronavirus outbreak. This came just after TCL, Sony, LG and Ericsson announced to call off their respective events. Samsung, on the other hand, has scaled back and will not be sending executives to the conference.

The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution. We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events. – Intel (via Venturebeat)

Vivo has also cited health as the reason for not attending the conference. Vivo was expected to showcase its new Apex 2020 concept phone at MWC. The company, however, has cancelled the event and will be announcing revised plans soon.

Yesterday, the GSM Association put out an updated statement talking about the different measures it will be taking to ensure the safety of everyone. This, however, didn’t stop Intel and Vivo from withdrawing from MWC 2020.