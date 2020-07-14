Intel Alder Lake S processor will bring ARM’s big.LITTLE architecture to the desktop

ARM’s big.LITTLE technology architecture uses two types of processor. ”LITTLE” processors are for maximum power efficiency while ”big” processors are for maximum compute performance. According to the recent leaks, the upcoming Intel Alder Lake S processor will use similar big.LITTLE architecture for better overall efficiency. According to the leaks, there will be 8 small cores and 8 big cores. So, it might be eight Golden Cove and eight Gracemont cores.

Other features of the Alder Lakes S processor:

Will require a new socket (LGA1700)

Support for PCI-Express 4.0

TDP at 125W

Intel Alder Lake S (12th gen) processors are expected to be available in late 2021.

