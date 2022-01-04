Intel announces 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core processors for laptops

by Pradeep

 

Intel Core 12th gen processors

At CES 2022, Intel today announced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core processors for laptops including the new U-series mobile processors, P-series mobile processors and the all-new H-series mobile processors led by the Intel Core i9-12900HK. The new 12th Gen H-series processors offer the following:

  • Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads that give the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK the crown as the fastest mobile processor. It delivers performance leadership over Intel’s previous generation and the competition.
  • The new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is the world’s best mobile gaming platform, delivering up to 28% faster gaming than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market: the Intel Core i9-11980HK. 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is more than up to the task for content creators. For example, users may see up to 43% higher performance in 3D rendering gen-over-gen.
  • Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s – a first in the industry for H-series mobile processors.
  • Nearly three times faster connectivity on exclusive high-speed channels without legacy Wi-Fi interference using integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).
  • Thunderbolt 4 support that delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Laptops powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors will be available in February 2022.

The new U- and P-series mobile processors feature up to 14 cores and 20 threads and include Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The new P-series processors operate at 28W base power and are designed for performance thin-and-light laptops, while the U-series processors operate at 9 to 15W and are designed for form factor optimized thin-and-light laptops. Laptops based on these 12th Gen Intel Core U- and P-series mobile processors will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Intel

