Intel announces 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core processors for laptops

At CES 2022, Intel today announced 28 new 12th Gen Intel Core processors for laptops including the new U-series mobile processors, P-series mobile processors and the all-new H-series mobile processors led by the Intel Core i9-12900HK. The new 12th Gen H-series processors offer the following:

Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads that give the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK the crown as the fastest mobile processor. It delivers performance leadership over Intel’s previous generation and the competition.

The new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is the world’s best mobile gaming platform, delivering up to 28% faster gaming than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market: the Intel Core i9-11980HK. 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is more than up to the task for content creators. For example, users may see up to 43% higher performance in 3D rendering gen-over-gen.

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s – a first in the industry for H-series mobile processors.

Nearly three times faster connectivity on exclusive high-speed channels without legacy Wi-Fi interference using integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

Thunderbolt 4 support that delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Laptops powered by the new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors will be available in February 2022.

The new U- and P-series mobile processors feature up to 14 cores and 20 threads and include Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The new P-series processors operate at 28W base power and are designed for performance thin-and-light laptops, while the U-series processors operate at 9 to 15W and are designed for form factor optimized thin-and-light laptops. Laptops based on these 12th Gen Intel Core U- and P-series mobile processors will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Intel