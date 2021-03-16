Intel launches the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors with up to 19% performance gain

Intel today launched the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors worldwide. The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship processor with up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache. Intel claims the following improvements over the previous generation.

Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.

Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel X e graphics architecture.

graphics architecture. Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support? to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference — vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.

11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors also come with new overclocking tools and features. The real-time memory overclocking enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and a new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).

Other features in the 11th gen Intel Core desktop processors include DDR4-3200 MHz support, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media? (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.

Source: Intel