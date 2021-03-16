Intel launches the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors with up to 19% performance gain

Intel today launched the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors worldwide. The Intel Core i9-11900K is the flagship processor with up to 5.3 gigahertz, eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache. Intel claims the following improvements over the previous generation.
- Up to 19% gen-over-gen IPC performance improvement.
- Up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture.
- Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support? to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference — vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.
- Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience.
11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors also come with new overclocking tools and features. The real-time memory overclocking enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and a new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).
Other features in the 11th gen Intel Core desktop processors include DDR4-3200 MHz support, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media? (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.
Source: Intel