Instagram has been pretty busy lately as the company has been improving the platform for the users. It looks like the company will soon allow users to unfollow others with ease.

The new feature was first spotted by Jane Wong and shows a convenient way to unfollow people when visiting their profile. According to Jane, the feature will allow users to easily unfollow others as they don’t have to go through their follower list to find and unfollow people.

The current ways of removing followers would be either 1. Going to your own followers list, search the specific follower, and remove them from the list, or 2. Blocking the follower and then unblock them This feature makes the process more streamlined — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 22, 2020

Jane noted that the feature is currently available for iOS and the aforementioned feature update is aimed at Android users. While the feature will be useful for users, there’s no way of knowing if or when it will make it to the public Instagram app.