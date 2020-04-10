Back in January, we reported that Instagram was trialling support for direct messaging on its desktop site, but only for a small percentage of its users.

The change was a prerequisite to the ultimate unified messaging experience which is to come, between not only Facebook and Instagram, but also Whatsapp.

Now, Instagram has announced that the feature is available to all.

*Sliding into your DMs* Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world ? pic.twitter.com/CT2SwuxHTv — Instagram (@instagram) April 10, 2020

The change should benefit Windows 10 users in particular, who are dependent on the PWA which has less features than the full Instagram app. This improvement would bring the PWA much closer to parity than before.

Via: Neowin