Various social media platforms now take a significant role in changing communities and the entire world. They are the places where movements start and where the support from multiple individuals builds up. Now, Instagram wants to empower its platform for such a purpose with the testing of specific hashtags that will help users quickly find, disseminate information, and support various movements. The announcement was made on Monday, March 28.

“Today, we’re beginning to test a new feature that helps people find and support social movements on Instagram,” the platform said in its blog post. “People often come to Instagram to make their voices heard, elevate causes and bring communities together. They’re eager to support causes they hear about on Instagram and are always looking for new ways to take action — these updates will make it easier to do so.”

For the test, Instagram prepared various hashtags pertaining to prominent issues and movements globally, such as #BlackLivesMatter, #womensrights, and #climatecrisis. It also said that it consulted different organizations (GLAAD, NAACP, AAJC, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Othering and Belonging Institute, and IllumiNative) in preparing the initial list of hashtags for the test. The list is expected to expand as the company promises to “work with organizations and experts who focus on different movements and campaigns.”

The feature being tested will provide three choices for users once they have found the hashtags they need. They can “Support” it to see the complete information about the movement, “Spread the Word” to share the hashtag’s campaign via a direct message, or “Create a Fundraiser” to initiate financial support for it.

“With this new feature, you’ll be able to support, fundraise and spread the word about the social causes centered directly through hashtags,” Instagram added. “Hashtags have long been a place where people discover new causes to support on Instagram, and now when you search for specific hashtags associated with certain movements, you’ll have the option to support them.”