Meta-owned photo and video sharing social media company Instagram is testing a significant feature. According to a report published by news outlet Techcrunch, the company is now testing a new feature that allows users to pin their favorite posts.

The Meta-owned company has officially confirmed it to the news outlet, saying that “we’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” Instagram, however, disclosed no further details beyond that. And as a result, it remains unclear when the feature will be available for everyone.

Instagram has rolled out the ability to pin posts to select users, and if you are one of the lucky users, you can tap the three dots icon at the top of a post and select the new “pin to your profile” option to pin your favorite posts. If you do not see the option, you should wait for a wider rollout, which should not take much longer, given the fact that the company has started testing the feature with users.

Currently, Instagram users pin their favorite stories so that they stand out from the rest. Instagram users can also do the same with posts once the company brings the feature to everyone.

Instagram has been working on the post pinning feature for more than a few months. In January this year, famous reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the profile pinning option on Instagram. So, it’s pretty evident that the company started working on it way before January.

Pinning posts is the only feature the Meta-owned company is testing. The photo and video sharing platform is also testing a new feature to allow users to copy other creators’ video formats. The company will likely bring these changes very soon since it’s started testing them with users. When these become available for all remains to be seen.

If you are using Instagram, do you love these changes that it has introduced to its platform? Share your opinion in the comments section.

via Engadget