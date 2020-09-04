Facebook is continuing its quest to integrate its various properties before Congress decided to break them all up again.

The latest appears to be bringing over your Instagram stories to Facebook.

The feature was noticed by @MattNavarra, self-proclaimed social media commentator, and later confirmed by Facebook.

CONFIRMED: Facebook is testing option to view Instagram Stories in the main Facebook app Facebook Comms rep @alexvoica said: https://t.co/Zz50AdORea pic.twitter.com/RdUz7ap8wY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 4, 2020

The feature appears to be sensitive to privacy concerns, with your Instagram stories only being visible to your Instagram audience on their Facebook profile, if you so choose.

The feature is being tested at the minute, but it seems more than likely it will roll out widely soon.

What do our readers think of this change? Let us know below.

Via Neowin